Mardell Hause

July 25, 1928 - Aug. 4, 2020

Mardell E. Hause, 92, of Gettysburg, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg.

Funeral service was held Saturday, Aug. 8 at the United Methodist Church, Gettysburg with Pastor Jeff Adel officiating. Burial took place Monday, Aug. 10 in the Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis.

Mardell Eudene Leisinger was born July 25, 1928 in White, SD to Tony and Margaret (Kracke) Leisinger. She received her education in the Revillo and White school systems. Following her education, Mardell babysat and worked as a waitress in a local diner.

On December 24, 1948 Mardell was united in marriage to Robert Hause in Brookings, SD. They made their homes in Brookings, Watertown, and Pierre until 1959 when they opened the Bard and Wika Inc. NAPA store in Gettysburg. Mardell spent her days not only raising her own children, but also the children of many others. For 40+ years she ran an in-home daycare teaching children to play and share with others, preparing them for school and days were filled with outdoor play, story time and music at naptime. Her daycare children became part of her own family. She had a great love for her children, and it showed in the countless hours she gave teaching them to cook, care for others, and grow into caring and loving adults. She always tried to teach everyone to make a place of their own in this world and to do well.

In her spare time Mardell loved gardening, sewing, bird watching, caring for animals of all sorts and going on walks. She was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years and participated in the United Methodist Women. She also belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary.

Mardell’s life will be cherished by her children: Darrell (Martena), Sheboygan, WI, Dennis, Rapid City, SD, Larry, Edina, MN, Pamela (Jim) Rieger, Estelline, SD and Janet (Joe) Beacom, Crystal, MN; daughter-in-law, Geri Hause, Gettysburg; grandchildren: Tristan (Jennifer) Hause, Ruthann (Mark) Gneiser, Paula (Micheal) Vandenberg, Nathan Hause, Jonathan Hause, Nick (Stephanie) Marty, Andrea (Clinton) Powell, Ashley (Josh) Stricherz, Jeff (Rachel) Rieger, Jacob Beacom, and Emily Beacom; great-grandchildren: Keegan Carrell and Harley Hause (Tristan), Lucas and Micah Gneiser (Ruthann), Peyton, Gavin, and Aiden Marty (Nick), Garrison, Caden, Sutton Rae and Keston Powell (Andrea), Mason Rieger (Jeff), and one soon to be joining (Ashley); sister: Doris Olson, Camano Island, WA; sisters-in-law: Shirley and Lois Leisinger.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert; son, Bryan; grandchildren Yuri Hause and Amanda Rieger; siblings: Alvin Leisinger, Stella (Orvin) Anderson, Elnora (Pete) Hicks, Ramona (Harold) Asmus, Art Leisinger, Louie Olson, Alberta (Clifford) Berg, Donna (Robert) Clark, and Robert (Gaye) Leisinger.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Mardell's arrangements.