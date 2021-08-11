Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Rachel Masteller
August 11, 2021
Marie J. Umiker, 102, of Gettysburg, died Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg.
Funeral services are currently pending.
Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Marie’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)
