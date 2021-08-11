Marie J. Umiker

By Rachel Masteller | on August 11, 2021

Marie J. Umiker, 102, of Gettysburg, died Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg. 

Funeral services are currently pending.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Marie’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net) 

