Marie Taggart

Marie Anita Louise (Gerber) Taggart of Long Lake, MN died on Jan. 28, 2018 with family by her side at the age of 76.

Marie was born in Hoven, SD. She grew up in Potter County, SD, graduating from Gettysburg High School in 1959. She later joined her husband Michael, who was stationed at Keflavík Air Base in Iceland. Marie and Michael lived in South Carolina, Ohio, Texas and Florida before settling in Long Lake, MN in 1974. Marie was a charter member of Peace Lutheran Church in Plymouth, MN, and served as the parish secretary there for several years. She had a beautiful voice and loved to sing hymns. Marie enjoyed watching birds in her backyard through the porch windows, reading aloud to her children and grandchildren, visiting with her friends, and especially spending time with her family.

A memorial service is being planned at a later date with interment at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Math and Lydia (Reuer) Gerber and brother, Gerald (Marla) Gerber.

Marie is survived by her husband of nearly 59 years, Michael; daughters, Toni (William) Cox and Christine (Kevin) Distad, and son, Thomas (Amy) Taggart; grandchildren, Daniel (Megan) Cox, Derek (Amberly) Cox, Ella Taggart, Samuel Taggart, Benjamin Distad, Maxwell Taggart, Madelyn Distad, Anna Distad; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Allison Cox; siblings, Marilyn (Ken) Meeks, Jeanita (Jim) Axsom, Victor (Bev) Gerber; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Rettinger Funeral Home of Long Lake, MN is in charge of arrangements.