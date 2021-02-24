Marilyn Lowe Anderson

Dec. 3, 1927 - Feb. 14, 2021

Marilyn Jeanette Anderson died on Feb. 14, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Home in Aiken, SC.

Marilyn Jeannette (Lowe) Anderson was born near Gettysburg, SD to Wilbert and Bernice (Davidson) Lowe on Dec. 3, 1927. She attended school in Gettysburg until the family moved to Bryant, SD in 1937, where she graduated from Bryant High School in 1946.

Marilyn married Dean W. Anderson on June 27, 1948 and they lived and worked on their farm near Bryant their entire married life. In 2018, Marilyn reluctantly moved to Aiken, SC and resided at Trinity Lutheran Home.

She was active in her church, was a community volunteer, and when Dean was in the SD Legislature, she was a member of the Capitol Club and helped produce their successful cookbook.

She is survived by her daughters, Debra Anderson (John D. Milne) of Washington, DC, Lisa Roberts (Barry) of Aiken, SC, sister Virginia Cluts of Frankfort, SD, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sisters Vivian Juntunen, Muriel Resick, Laurel Ryan, brother Mervin Lowe.

There will be a private service with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Bryant, SD at a later date. Final arrangements have been provided by Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Aiken, SC and Osthus Funeral Home/Crawford-Osthus Funeral Chapel, De Smet and Watertown, SD.

