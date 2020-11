Oct. 30, 1942 - Nov. 2, 2020

Marilyn Maroney, 78, of Brookings and formerly of Gettysburg, died Nov. 2, 2020 at Brookings Healthcare System, Brookings, SD.

Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m., Nov. 7 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Gettysburg, with Pastor David Otten officiating. Burial will be in the Lebanon Cemetery, Lebanon, SD. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.

Arrangements are under the direction of Luce Funeral Home.