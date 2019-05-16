Mark Arnold Hepper died peacefully surrounded by his family on May 9, 2019 in Layton, Utah. He had just turned 60 years old.

Mark was born March 21, 1959 to Herbert Arnold and Thelma Norris Hepper in Gettysburg, SD. Mark grew up in rural SD, attended country school and later graduated from Gettysburg High School with the Class of 1977 where he accumulated many friends and good memories. He served a two year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints in Thailand. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a four year degree. Then started his career with the US Army where he served his country for over 20 years. Achieving the rank of major as a linguist in the Thai section of the Army National Guard. Some of his fondest memories were revisiting Thailand.

He is preceded in death by his father, his sister Sheryl, two nephews, and one niece.

Surviving Mark are his loving wife Tiffany, his son Alexander and his two step-sons Hsinwei Chiang and Hsinkai Chiang all of Utah, his mother, Thelma of Gettysburg, SD, his sisters Kathleen Reid, Patricia Snyder, Laurel Lemler and Jan Hardman, his brothers Gerald, Scott and Phil. Mark is remembered and loved by many nieces and nephews.

He was a kind loving person with many varied interests (Go, Vikings and BYU Cougars!) and to the very end had a strong heart. He will be missed.

Graveside military rites are pending.

The family requests no money memorials, but welcome memories of Mark sent to his mother’s address at 206 W. Commercial Ave. #8, Gettysburg, SD 57442.