Mark calendar for Gumbo Gopher 5

This year marks 10 years for the Gumbo Gopher 5K in Lowry, set for Saturday, Sept. 14. This year a Gettysburg native will be the recipient of the funds raised.

Chuck Nold, an Onaka area farmer and his wife Katie are past sponsors of the Gumbo Gopher 5K and Katie has participated in the race every year. Tanna Huber, who is an organizer for the event said, “Chuck was diagnosed with mouth cancer earlier this year and we can think of no better way to support them than through this race. Our race shirts say, “We’re in this together” and that’s exactly what we plan to do. Let’s come alongside the Nold family as they battle this cancer and show them that we truly are in this together.”

Registration is on line at www.customink.com/fundraising/gumbo-gopher-5k. Ordering a t-shirt will put participants on a registration list. The deadline for the t-shirt orders is Tuesday, Aug.27. If it is not possible to order online, contact Brett or Tanna Huber at 605-649-1120 by Aug. 26.

Race day will follow the same procedure as it has in the past. T-shirts can be picked up at the Lowry park starting at 8 a.m. Kids’ races start at 9 a.m. and the 5K starts at 9:30. Snacks follow at the Lowry Church basement.

Watch the News for more info.