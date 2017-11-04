Marla Banghart, 81, of Sioux Falls and formerly of Lebanon, died Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 at South Ridge Nursing Home, Sioux Falls

Celebration of Life will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 2 at Hilltop Methodist Church, 1312 S. Bahnson Ave, Sioux Falls. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 3 with family present, at Luce Funeral Home, Gettysburg. Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 4 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Gettysburg. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Lebanon.

Marla (Breene) Banghart was born Feb. 13, 1936 on a farm near Lebanon, SD, during a blizzard, to Roy and Magdalene (Cooper) Breene. Marla attended Roy School through 8th grade and then went on to Lebanon High School, graduating in 1954. On May 5, 1956 she married Dwaine Banghart in Lebanon. From this union five children were born: Rick, Randy, Michael, Mark, and Michelle.

Marla was a hard-working woman who took pride in all she did. Throughout her life she worked as a farm wife, in the Lebanon School cafeteria, and at Oahe Manor. She retired in 1998. Marla loved spending time with family and friends. For many years, she hosted a big fall/hunting celebration where the men went hunting and the ladies attended craft shows. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and they all loved spending time with Grandma Banghart. Marla was passionate about her lawn and garden. She loved spending time outdoors and was known to have a perfectly manicured lawn. She also enjoyed the time she spent with her dogs and it was very evident they loved her in return.

Marla is survived by her children Rick (Jan) of Huron, Randy (Mary) of Las Vegas, NV, Michael of Sioux Falls, Mark of Lebanon, and Michelle of Sioux Falls, grandchildren Melanie (Mick) Zeman of Sioux Falls, Arianna Leija of Cleveland, OH, Dustin Banghart of Huron, Stevye Bullock of Seattle, WA, Jordan Banghart of Phoenix, AZ, Denali Goodkin of Las Vegas, NV, and Jacob Banghart of Las Vegas, NV; seven great-grandchildren: Michael, Hannah, Luke, Kaia, Kevin, Ariella, and Devin; 15 cousins; and two special former daughters-in-law: Connie St. Clair and Karla Roberts.

Marla was preceded in death by her husband, Dwaine; her parents; and her best friend of 77 years, Barb (Maroney) Gaulding of Raymore, Missouri.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Marla’s arrangements. Visit www.familyfuneralhome.net