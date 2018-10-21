Marshall Morgan

Marshall “Marsh” Robert Morgan, 83, of Sedona, AZ died July 29, 2017 in Flagstaff.

According to an obituary in the Sedona Red Rock News, he was born in Gettysburg, S.D. on Feb. 3, 1934, served in the U.S. Army in France, and worked in hotel management and hospital administration.

He retired to Sedona in 1995.

He is survived by his wife Jean; stepsons Gary, Russ, and John.

Marsh was the son of Ken and Millie Morgan, longtime Gettysburg residents, and was a 1952 graduate of Gettysburg High School.