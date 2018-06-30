Marvin Haag

Marvin L. Haag, 95, of Gettysburg, died Sunday, June 24, 2018 at the Avera Gettysburg Hospital.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Monday, July 2 at the United Methodist Church, Gettysburg, with Pastor Jeff Adel presiding. Burial will be 11 a.m. MDT, Tuesday, July 3, at Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m., Sunday, July 1 at Luce Funeral Home, Gettysburg, with visitation one-hour prior.

Marvin Lawrence Haag was born Feb. 6, 1923 near Corsica, SD to Robert and Lydia (Reimnitz) Haag. He attended rural school in Douglas and Hutchinson County, graduating from Parkston High School in 1941. He went on to attend South Dakota State College and served as the President of Future Farmers of America, 1941-1942.

On Dec. 11, 1942, Marvin enlisted with the United States Navy. He entered cadet training on March 9, 1943 at Denton, TX, receiving pre-flight training at the University of Georgia, Athens, GA; primary training at Memphis, TN; and advanced training at Pensacola, FL. He was commissioned as an Ensign and Naval Aviator on April 21, 1944. Marvin served on Ford Island, Pearl Harbor until November 1944. He also served on the USS Colorado as a spotter/observation pilot, until September 1945, during the Philippine and Okinawa Campaigns. Upon his honorable discharge, Marvin received the Air Medal with five stars and the Distinguished Flying Cross with one gold star.

Marvin returned to South Dakota State College in January 1946 and that year was inducted into Alpha Zeta.

On Aug. 26, 1946, Marvin married Nina Hinckley at Brookings Church of Christ in Brookings, SD. He served as church deacon for two years at Brookings Church of Christ. Together they had four children, Rebecca, Gerald, Patricia, and Lowell. Marvin graduated from South Dakota State College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Engineering in 1948. From 1950 – 1952, he worked for the Department of Interior, Bureau of Reclamation, in Huron, SD. While living in Huron, he served as church elder.

In 1952 the family moved to the Hoven area. Here Marvin began diversified farming, being one of the first in the area to use commercial fertilizer. Being an active member of the community and the agricultural community was important to Marvin. He served on the Potter County Conservation District Board for 24 years, the South Dakota State Association of Conservation District’s Area Director for two years and as secretary for three years, the South Dakota State Association of Conservation District’s Endowment Fund President’s Club and represented South Dakota State Association of Conservation Districts on the Governor’s Council on Outdoor Recreation Environmental Education Association of South Dakota. He helped form the Potter County Weed Board where he was a 17 year member, serving 10 years as their president, one year as area chairman and five years appointed to the state weed and pest commission. He also served over 30 years on the Potter County Crop Improvement Association, 24 years as a director on Lowry Farmer’s Exchange Board, 10 years as a 4-H Club Leader, 50+ years with the American Legion, was a lifetime member of the USS Colorado Alumni Association and was active in Gettysburg Methodist Church’s Sunday School.

After 42 years of farming, Marvin and Nina retired to the Gettysburg community. Marvin was awarded the Eminent Farmer Award by SDSU in 1995, inducted into SD Aviation Hall of Fame for service in WWII on Sept. 10, 2016 and received an honor quilt for service in WWII on Dec. 28, 2016.

Marvin is survived by his wife, Nina; three children: Becci Fonck, Gerry Haag, and Lowell Haag; five grandchildren: Thaddeus Fonck, Laura (Peter) Kelly, Krista Ross, Julie (Andrew) Ryder, and Ashley Haag; nine great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Robert (Bernadine) Hinckley, Sr.; sister-in-law, Paula Hinckley; and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lydia Haag; daughter, Patricia Haag; sister and brother-in-law: Maxine and Ray Tiede; and nephew, Ralph Tiede.

