Marvin J. Schmidt 

July 23, 1939 - July 1, 2020

Marvin John Schmidt, 80, Tolstoy, SD, died July 1, 2020 at the Bowdle Hospital.

Marvin John, son of Louise (Timp) and John J. Schmidt, was born near Tolstoy, SD. He was brought up on the farm and attended St. Anthony’s Parochial School in Hoven, SD. Marvin married Judy Grau on May 24, 1965. He farmed and served as Hoven’s rural mail carrier.

He was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He served many years as the chief of the Tolstoy Volunteer Fire Department.

Marvin is survived by son, James (Michelle) Schmidt of Tolstoy; daughters Anna (Jay Guerrero) Lytle of Kingsville, TX, Barbara (Troy) Lutz of LaPointe, WI, and Mary Schmidt of Aberdeen, SD; brothers Leonard (Donna) Schmidt of Roscoe, SD; Norbert (Gloria) Schmidt of Spearfish, SD; Vernon (Carolyn) Schmidt of Hoven; and Kenneth (Evelyn) Schmidt of Aberdeen; sisters Virginia Hawkinson of Hoven and Bonnie Taylor of Aberdeen; two grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sisters Marilyn (in infancy) and Bernice Schmidt; and great-grandson, Cooper Hinrichs.

Mass of Christian Burial was held July 6 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Hoven, with Father Darin Schmidt, Celebrant. Interment followed at the Church Cemetery.

Lien Funeral Home, Bowdle was in charge of arrangements.