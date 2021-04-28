May 11, 1934 - April 21, 2021

Mary Joan Arbach, 86, of Pierre and formerly of Hoven, SD died April 21, 2021 at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, Pierre.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 p.m. on May 3 at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Pierre, with Fr. Joseph Holzhauser presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be May 4 at Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis.

Mary Joan Titgen was born on May 11, 1934 in Bowdle, SD to George and Marie (Heinen) Titgen. She grew near Tolstoy, SD, attending schools in Bowdle, California, and graduating from Hoven High School in 1952.

On Sept. 8, 1953, she married Norbert Arbach. They made their home on a farm near Hoven.

Mary Joan worked at Holy Infant Hospital, and as a secretary for Curt Baltz and Hericks Implement. She enjoyed helping with the church restorations at St. Anthony’s in Hoven.

In 2012 Norbert and Mary Joan retired and bought a home in Pierre. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary, the American Legion, and the Catholic Foresters. She was also a member of St. Anthony’s Choir.

She is survived by her children were born: David (Char) Arbach of Aberdeen, Kurt (Marti) Arbach of Hoven, Cindy (Ron) Mittleider of Smithfield, NC and Laurie (Tom) Rausch of Pierre, 11 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother Dennis (Kathleen) Titgen and an infant sister.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg is in charge of arrangements.