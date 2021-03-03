Mary Lynn (Smith) Edmondson

Mary Lynn Edmondson, 76, died on Dec. 28, 2020 at home in Land O Lakes, Florida from a short battle with cancer.

Mary Lynn Smith was born on Sept. 24, 1944 in Gettysburg, South Dakota to Martin and Arlys (Natchke) Smith. In elementary she attended Four Bear Day school, Cheyenne Agency Public school and graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1962. She attended Spearfish College.

Her working career for the state and federal government spanned from Pierre, SD; Minneapolis, MN; and Washington DC. She retired in Tampa, FL. working for the social security office.

On Nov. 16, 1968, Mary married Harvey Lee “Buddy” Edmondson in Richmond, VA. In 1970 they moved to Tampa, FL. where they raised their two children, Candice Lynn and Kenneth Lee.

Mary enjoyed spending time with her family and friends through fishing, bowling, playing cards, motor cycling and traveling in the motor home with her husband. She enjoyed her weekly meetings with her woman’s group. She volunteered her time with the woman’s auxiliary at the VFW Post 454 as well as the Gulfside hospice thrift store. Mary was an amazingly strong wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was witty, kind and personable, and loved by many. Those left to cherish the memories are her daughter, Candice (John) Holt of Land O’ Lakes, FL; son, Kenny (Kelli) Edmondson of Land O’ Lakes; grandchildren: Sierra (Xavier) Johnson of Leesville, LA; Tayler Holt of Lake Nona, FL; Kameron and Katherine Edmondson of Land O’ Lakes; siblings: Bruce Smith of Kansas City, MO; Jon (Karen) Smith of Sioux Falls, SD; Barry (Diane) Smith of Pierre, SD; Nancy (Tony) Borders of Sacramento, CA; Donna (Kevin) Murphy of Rapid City, SD; and many nieces, nephews, friends and family;

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Buddy in 2010, parents Martin and Arlys Smith, sister Peggy Cossaboom, brothers-in-law Jerry, Perry and Ronald Edmondson. There will be no memorial service at this time. Words of comfort, memories and photos are encouraged to share.