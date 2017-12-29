Mary Pollock

Mary Alice (Combs) Pollock, age 84, of Gettysburg, SD and formerly of De Smet, died Friday, Dec. 22, 2017 at Gettysburg. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 11 a.m. at Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church of De Smet. Burial will be at Saint Thomas Cemetery. “Strangers are just friends we haven’t met yet.” This saying sums up how Mary Alice (Combs) Pollock treated people. She was full of an amazing love and a very witty sense of humor toward all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Mary was born May 13, 1933 in DeSmet,SD, to Everett and Grace Callahan Combs and joined eight brothers and sisters.

De Smet is where she grew up and in 1949 married her high school sweetheart, Michael Pollock. They were blessed with three sons and a daughter. Mary worked many years as a nurse’s aide at DeSmet Memorial Hospital where she had so many fond memories of the friends and co-workers that she worked with.

In 1973, she and Mike started a new adventure in life. They left their hometown and moved to Sturgis, SD. While in Sturgis, Mary continued in the medical field working as a lab assistant and a respiratory therapy assistant, once again loving the people she treated and worked with.

Mike and Mary moved back to their old stomping grounds southeast of DeSmet in 1977 to the family farm, only to succumb to floods and rising waters, and lost farmable land. Hence M&M Marina on the banks of Lake Thompson! The next few years were full of blood, sweat, and tears; along with friendships, love, and lasting memories that made those years the best days of their life. In 1998 they sold their place to South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks and motored back to Sturgis for retirement.

Having worked all her life, she wasn’t quite ready for the retirement life so the next decade was spent working as a Hostess at Phil Town in Sturgis. In 2015 after their health was failing, Mike and Mary moved to Avera Oahe Manor in Gettysburg, where her beloved husband of 68 1/2 years still resides.

Mary will be forever remembered by her family. She is survived by her husband, Mike of Gettysburg, daughter Laurie (Steve) Robbennolt, of Gettysburg; grandchildren: Amber (Andy) Mikkelsen, Megan Fischer, Tyler (Kelsey) Fischer, Michael Fischer, all of Gettysburg, Katelyn (Christopher) Ampe of Rochester, MN, Blake Robbennolt of Marshall MN, Kelcey Robbennolt of Marshall, MN. Jeffrey (Brianna) Pollock of Dallas, TX, Nastacha Pollock of Austin, TX; nine great- grandchildren: Neva, Olivia, Isabelle, Camdon, Nash, Charlie, and Daxton, all of Gettysburg, Chandler and Reagan of Dallas, TX; One brother, Frank Combs of NM, sister-in-law Verlyn Pollock of Cheyenne, WY, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Mary in death are her three sons, Michael Duane, Jerome “Jerry” Alan, Donald “Donny” Eugene; son-in-law Donny Fischer; grandson DJ Fischer; parents, brothers and sisters.

The Osthus Funeral Home in De Smet is in charge of arrangements.