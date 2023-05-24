Matthew Erickson to speak at Memorial Day program

Taps will be played at the Avenue of Flags near the Potter County Veterans Monument on the lawn of the county courthouse during a memorial service at 10 a.m., followed by the program at the CC Bar, former Legion Community Building, at 10:30.

On Monday, May 29, a Memorial Day program sponsored by the Ralph Leui Post 135 American Legion and the Winston Toomey Post 8530 Veterans of Foreign Wars and their auxiliaries will be held to honor those who have died in service to our country. The program also honors all veterans and active duty members of the military.

The Avenue of Flags will be raised at 8 a.m. at the Potter County Courthouse in Gettysburg. Prior to the program, a memorial service will take place at the Potter County Veterans Monument located on the lawn of the county courthouse starting at 10 a.m. The program at the CC Bar Building will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Featured Speaker

The address will be given by Master Sergeant Matthew Erickson, United States Air Force, retired. Erickson, originally from Marcus, Iowa, earned a Bachelor of Music Education from the University of South Dakota and Master of Music in trombone performance at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. From 2000-22, he served as a trombonist in the United States Air Force Bands in Nebraska, Massachusetts, Texas and Germany. Throughout his Air Force career, he performed more than 1,800 engagements, appeared on or produced 10 recordings and entertained millions of civilian and military listeners, including five United States presidents and many leaders of foreign countries.

In addition to his musical duties, Erickson has served as director of operations for three Air Force Bands. In these key leadership positions, he organized performances for bands, chamber ensembles and individual musicians in 45 countries throughout the United States, Europe, Africa and Asia. Erickson produced international music events with a variety of guest artists, ranging from the New York Philharmonic to American Idol. As a bass trombone soloist,

Erickson has been featured on eight national tours with Air Force Bands and appeared at state, regional and national music conferences. In March of 2014, Erickson was invited to perform the Chris Brubeck Bass Trombone Concerto with the New England Conservatory Symphonic Winds in Boston’s famed Jordan Hall to open the College Band Directors National Association Regional Conference. Erickson has a keen interest in brass chamber music and arranging. From 2012-13, he served as the music director and conductor of the Bay Colony Brass. He led the 21-member ensemble in community concerts at various venues throughout Boston. As an arranger, Erickson’s transcriptions have been performed by hundreds of brass ensembles, big bands and trombone choirs across the country. He has presented master classes throughout the United States, Europe and Southeast Asia, ranging from trombone pedagogy to brass ensemble performance. He has performed with San Antonio Symphony, Omaha Symphony Orchestra, Kansas City Symphony, Lincoln (NE) Symphony Orchestra, Sioux City (IA) Symphony, South Dakota Symphony, Bay Colony Brass, Nebraska Jazz Orchestra and numerous brass chamber ensembles.

Erickson is currently Operations Manager of School of Music; Instructor of Trombone and Euphonium at Augustana University in Sioux Falls. He has served on the faculty of Iowa Western Community College and maintains a successful private trombone studio and is S.E. Shires Performing Artist.

