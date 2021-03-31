McRoberts unopposed for board trustee seat

Unapproved minutes

Lebanon Town Board Meeting

March 8, 2021

Monthly town board meeting was called to order by President Ron Simon at 7:00 p.m. Board trustees present were Lembke, McRoberts, Simon, Tennant, and Trudo. Also present were Janice Oaks and Steve Smith.

Reading of the unapproved minutes from the February 8, 2021 meeting were gone over. By a motion of Tennant/2nd by Trudo, minutes were approved as read. Motion passed.

Unapproved bills payable for the end of February and current bills for the month of March are as follows. By a motion of Tennant/2nd by Lembke, bills were approved as listed. Motion passed.

Bills payable liquor account: Bar Wages (February) 3222.67, Lebanon Bar – Petty Cash 269.28, Kreuger’s Food Fair 251.46, Northwest Beverage Inc. 687.00, Republic National Distributing Co. LLC 110.11, Jerome Beverage Inc. 95.30, Contraband LLC 130.00, Johnson Bros. Inc. 408.71, Dakota Tom’s 172.16, Coca Cola 68.65, Mobridge Candy & Tobacco 449.60, DOR 314.69, Mid Dakota Water 48.00, Servall Uniform & Linen Co. 32.23, Reuer Sanitation 72.00, MDU 172.68.

Bills payable general account: Finance Officer Wages (February) 375.57, Mid Dakota Water – Legion 63.00, Mid Dakota Water – Park 43.00, Personal Concepts – Labor Law Posters 177.07, Potter Co. News 16.18, Hoven Co-Op – Diesel 339.47, Dakota Farm & Ranch Supply 14.99, Cummins Sales & Service 1615.24, SDML – Annual Dues 84.01, Venture Communications 43.52, MDU 532.70.

Bills payable sewer account: MDU – Sewer Lift 185.00.

Bar Business: Janice Oaks reported on the business for the month of February. Wednesday March 17th Irish Stew and sides will be provided for the public starting at 7 p.m. Put on your green and come celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the “Longbranch”. Monthly Birthday Round Up supper will be held on Friday, March 26th starting around 7:30 p.m. Quarterly Inventory will be taken on April 1st at 10:00 a.m. “End of the Year” Dart League party will be Friday, April 16th starting at 7 p.m.

Old Business: No election will be held in April 2021. Jim McRoberts was unopposed and therefore will be seated as a Board Trustee with his new term running from May 1, 2021 through April 31, 2024. Finance Officer purchased the large thermometer for the Legion window as asked by board, and Dan hung it in the window for easy viewing.

New Business: With warmer weather on the horizon, the board discussed purchasing a new deck mower. Ron had some information and prices that were from last fall. After a discussion and narrowing it down to 2 options, Ron was asked by the board to get new prices, warranty information etc… so it could be discussed, and a motion made. With Covid, manufacturing, shipping, and inventories are still being affected so the board decided the sooner the better in agreeing to a mower so it will be able to be purchased and delivered in time to use.

With there being no further business to discuss, by a motion of Trudo/2nd by Lembke, meeting was adjourned at 8:04pm. Motion passed.

Next monthly meeting will be held on April 5, 2021 at 7 p.m.

ATTEST:

Rachelle Griese

Finance Officer/Town of Lebanon

Published once at the total approximate cost of $33.26

-040121