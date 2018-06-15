Melody S. Hagenlock

Melody Sue Hagenlock, 62 died May 20, 2018. She was born Feb. 29, 1956 in Sheridan, WY to Mike and Helen Poulos. She attended school in Buffalo, WY where she graduated from high school in 1975.

She moved to Colorado in 1982 and worked as a real estate agent. She married Lew Hagenlock, originally of Gettysburg, SD, on Oct. 22, 1983.

She was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, and aggressive brain cancer, in November of 2017.

She is survived by her husband, Lew, of Greeley, CO, and son Nicolas (Nick) Hagenlock of Denver, CO.

A private ceremony was held on June 9 at the Allnutt Funeral Chapel in Fort Collins, CO followed by a gathering for friends and family at the Greeley Country Club in Greeley, CO. The Allnutt funeral home was in charge of arrangements.