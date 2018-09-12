Melvin Huber

Melvin E. Huber, 93, Hoven, died Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018 at Avera St. Luke’s Hospital, Aberdeen. Services were Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 at Lowry Pilgrim Community Church with Pastor Scott Nelson leading the service. Burial, with military rites by the John J. Peters American Legion post No. 159, Hoven, SD followed at the Lowry Congregational Cemetery. Musicians were Lynette Huber, Kayla Huber and Greg Huber and usher was Eric Stuwe.

Melvin is survived by Phoebe, his wife of 67 years; three sons—Greg (Lynette) Huber of Visalia, CA, Tim (Carol) Huber of Valley City, ND, and Tom (Sara) Huber of Sioux Falls; one daughter, Melody Johnson of Watertown; one brother, Calvin Huber, of Hoven; 12 grandchildren, two step grandchildren, and 23 great grandchildren.

Services were in care of Lien Funeral Home, Bowdle. (www.MillerLienFH.com)