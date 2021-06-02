PHOTO BY MOLLY McROBERTS

The VFW and American Legion Honor Guard presented a 21-gun salute during the Memorial Day at the Potter County Veterans Monument on Monday, May 31. Sergeant of the Guard Don Hericks gave the command to the Honor Guard made up of veterans Kermit Wager, Dale Goebel, Doug Larson, Frank Pearman, Vaughn Larson, Mick Hagny, Art Beringer, and Roy Combellick. American Legion Commander Dave Stroup and VFW Commander Curt Hamburger placed a wreath at the memorial. See page 12 for more from the service.