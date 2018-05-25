Memorial Day program May 28 features SDHP Trooper Maunu

On Monday, May 28, a Memorial Day program sponsored by the Ralph Leui Post 135 American Legion and the Winston Toomey Post 8530 Veterans of Foreign Wars will be held to honor those who have died in service to our country, along with active duty military and veterans.

The Avenue of Flags will be raised at 8 a.m. at the Potter County Courthouse in Gettysburg. The program will begin at 10 a.m. at the American Legion Community Building.

Tony Maunu, Gettysburg’s 2018 Veterans Day keynote speaker, is a Sergeant with the SD Highway Patrol. He is stationed in Pierre in the Training and Professional Standards Division of the Highway Patrol. He started his career in 1997 and was first stationed in Wessington Springs and was then reassigned to Milbank. He was promoted to a Specialist position with the FBI’s joint drug task force in Pierre, working drug cases on and off the reservations. He was promoted again to a Sergeant position in the Training Division and has been in that capacity since August of 2014. Maunu is the point of contact for the American Legion/South Dakota Highway Patrol Youth Trooper Academy held in Pierre each year. He has worked, hand in hand with the American Legion for several years. He is also an American Legion member with American Legion Post #273 of Frederick, SD.