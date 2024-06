Gettysburg, SD | Monday, May 29 10 a.m. at Avenue of Flags 10:30 at CC Bar Building

Featured Speaker • Matthew Erickson

United States Air Force, Retired

The Avenue of Flags will be raised on the Court House lawn at 8 a.m.

Gettysburg’s Memorial Day Program starts at 10 a.m. with Memorial Service at Avenue of Flags.

This is followed at 10:30 by a community program in the C-C Bar Events Center

PROGRAM