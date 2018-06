Gettysburg veterans Bert Van Essen and Merlyn Shutterle volunteered to place flags at the graves of veterans in honor of Memorial Day. The American Legion, VFW, auxiliaries, and volunteers mark the grave sites with the American flags each year. In addition, 240 flags were also donated to the VFW by Dakota Supply/Ace Hardware in Gettysburg as part of a flag giveaway to honor American veterans. The annual flag placement is coordinated by Laurel Lemler.