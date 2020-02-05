Merlyn Mellang, 82, Gettysburg, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at Avera Maryhouse in Pierre.

Merlyn Ardean Mellang, son of Adeline E. (Derby) and Clarence W. Mellang, was born at Williston, ND on March 11, 1937. He was raised and educated in Wheelock, ND, graduating with the WHS Class of 1954. He served his country in the United States Army, being inducted Nov. 16, 1956. Following his honorable discharge on Nov. 14, 1958, he settled in Williston where he started his grocery career at the Red Owl store and later Super Valu. He married Janice Pederson at Tioga, ND on June 16, 1960. They lived in Williston until 1966 when they moved to Poplar, MT where Merlyn managed a grocery store for one year. In November 1967 he moved to Gettysburg to manage Cameron’s Super Valu. He was employed at that store, now known as Langer Family Foods, until retiring in 2005. Merlyn belonged to the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Gettysburg. His hobbies included handyman activities of all types, and following the Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Vikings and NASCAR racing. Merlyn enjoyed being outdoors and after retiring he was a groundskeeper at the Gettysburg Country Club. He appreciated his pets and loved socializing with friends and family.

Merlyn is survived by three sons: Clarence (Rhonda) Mellang of Sioux Falls, Greg (Chris) Mellang of Cambridge, MN, and Brad (Robyn) Mellang of Sioux City, IA; one daughter, Brenda (Brad) Cowles, of Topeka, Kansas; two sisters—Phyllis (Jim) Stokke of Williston and Doris Christianson of Albuquerque, NM; five grandchildren and one great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice, on February 16, 2008; his father, Clarence, on April 25, 1960; his mother, Adeline, on September 18, 2005; one grandson; and one brother-in-law.

Funeral services were Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Gettysburg, led by Pastor David Otten. Interment, with military rites by the Ralph Leui American Legion Post No. 135, Gettysburg, SD followed at the Gettysburg Cemetery. Organist was Norma Harer and usher was Ed Wager.

Casketbearers were Merlyn’s four children: Clarence, Greg, Brenda and Brad; and grandchildren.

Honorary casketbearers were Jim Stokke, Alfred Nagel, Ronnie Kosters, Trudy LaRosh, Mike Sanders and all of his friends and colleagues that worked with him at Cameron’s Super Valu/Langer’s Family Foods.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 601 E Logan Ave., Gettysburg, SD 57442 or the Veterans Administration (VA).

Services are in care of Lien Funeral Home, Bowdle. (www.MillerLienFH.com)