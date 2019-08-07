Michael David Whitehead, 63, of Walsenburg, CO, died Aug. 1, 2019.

Mike was born April 7, 1956, in Wilmington, Ohio, to Wilmot David and Clara JoAnn (Dettwiller) Whitehead of La Junta.

Mike graduated high school in 1974 from Tilghman High School in Paducah, Kentucky. He attended Southeast Missouri State University, then Yankton College in Yankton, South Dakota where he graduated in 1979. He received his Masters in Education Administration from the University of Northern Colorado.

He married Carol Lynn Marks of Gettysburg, SD in 1984, moving to Walsenburg in 1988, where he served as a coach, teacher, and principal. Mike was a quadraplegic from a 2002 accident and outlived his prognosis by many years and continued his coaching and teaching.

He is survived by his wife, Carol, children, David (Shiloh) Whitehead of Walsenburg, Ginger Whitehead of Aguillar, Charles Whitehead of Walsenburg, and Clara Whitehead of Greeley, and Carrie (Scott) Snyder of Las Vegas; four grandchildren; siblings Charles (Debbie) Whitehead of Fort Myers Beach, FL, Carol (James) Lockhart of Las Animas, and William Dale (Valerie) Whitehead of Greeley.

There will be a Rosary in Mike’s honor at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Walsenburg on Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. A memorial Mass will be at St. Mary’s on Aug. 9 at 10 a.m., followed by a reception at the church hall.