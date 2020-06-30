Michael S. Oberlitner

Michael Stephen (Mike) Oberlitner was born July 26, 1941, to Eli and Agnes (Gross) Oberlitner in Gratiot County, Michigan. He died at Keck Hospital of USC in Los Angeles, California, June 17, 2020.

In 1943 the Oberlitner family moved to a farm near Lebanon, South Dakota. Mike attended Ash Grove Grade School and graduated from Gettysburg High School, class of 1959. He enlisted in the Regular Army, and served with the Twenty-Fourth Division at Augsburg, Germany.

Mike returned to the Lebanon area and worked for the federal Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Services offices in Gettysburg and Webster, South Dakota. He graduated from Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota, in 1968.

Mike’s employment history included Assistant Director of Industrial Development and Expansion Agency (IDEA), Assistant Secretary of Economic and Tourism Development, then Director of Economic Development, EDA Indian Desk, a program through the Department of Commerce providing economic development services to Indian Reservations. He then became Director of Liquidations for the Department of Commerce, marketing properties that the government acquired through default of various loan programs.

Mike administered federal funds for rehabilitation following the San Francisco earthquake of 1989, and in 1992 after a major earthquake he moved to Los Angeles to perform the same function. He moved from Washington, DC, to retire in Los Angeles, and remained active as a financial consultant.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his stepson Scott Still (Andrea) of Trenton, New Jersey; foster son Trieu Tran of Los Angeles, California; sister Ann (Jim) Recasner of Bargersville, Indiana; brothers Paul of Lebanon, South Dakota; Jack and Carl (Carole) of Rapid City, South Dakota; and Larry (Jane) of Elizabethtown, Kentucky.