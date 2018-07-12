Mid-Dakota Rural Water notice of vacancies

Mid-Dakota Rural Water

System, Inc.

Notice of Vacancy on the

Board of Directors

Mid-Dakota Rural Water System, Inc. hereby gives notice to its membership that the following seats upon the Board of Directors will be up for election at its 2018 Annual Meeting:

There is one expired term in Rural Director District area #3, consisting of the following: All of Spink County; those portions of the Rezac Lake, Highmore Central, Mac’s Corner, Collins Slough, Cottonwood Lake and Redfield service areas lying in Hand County; and the Staum Dam service area in Beadle County.

There is one expired term for Municipal-at-Large Director.

There is one expired term for a City of Huron Director.

(Note: Contact Mid-Dakota if you question whether or not you are in District #3)

Rural director nominations must be made by petition. Petitions must be filed with Mid-Dakota not later than 4:00 p.m. on September 17, 2018.

Nominations for municipal-at-large director will be made by recognized member municipalities. Nominating resolutions from member municipalities shall be filed with Mid-Dakota’s office not later than 4:00 p.m. on September 17, 2018.

Nominations for City of Huron director will be made by the City of Huron. A nominating resolution from the City of Huron shall be filed with Mid-Dakota’s office not later than 4:00 p.m. on October 2, 2018.

For more information, contact the Mid-Dakota Rural Water System, Inc. office at 605-853-3159 or 1-800-439-3079.

