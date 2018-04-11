Mid-Dakota Rural water seeks bids

INVITATION FOR

CONSTRUCTION BIDS

MID-DAKOTA RURAL

WATER SYSTEM (MDRWS)

Owner

608 W 14th St

Miller, SD 57362-0318

Address

Separate sealed bids for construction of Contract 2018-1 Onida Ringneck Energy Expansion, Bid Schedule 1 and Schedule 2 will be received by Mid-Dakota RWS, Inc. until 1:00 P.M., Local Time on the 24th day of April 2018. Bids received after this time will be returned unopened.

The scope of WORK for Bid Schedule 1 generally consists of furnishing and installing 5300’ of 10” ASTM Class 160 PVC pipe including connection to existing 15” ASTM PVC Pipe, 1900’ of 8” ASTM Class 160 PVC pipe, one (1) crossing of US HWY 83, one (1) railroad crossing, and all items appurtenant to the installation of the pipeline. The work also consists of installing one (1) prefabricated master meter vault including all incidental work associated with the proper installation, connection, and operation of the vault. The project is located approximately 0.25 to 1 mile south of Onida, SD between US HWY 83 and the G&W Railroad in Sully County, SD.

The scope of WORK for Bid Schedule 2 generally consists of the rehabilitation of the Onida Booster Pump Station including material/equipment furnishing, delivery, installation, and startup services and all other incidental work associated with the proper installation and operation of the Onida Booster Pump Station. The work also consists of furnishing, delivery, and startup services of one (1) prefabricated master meter vault. The project is located approximately 6 miles south of Onida, SD along US HWY 83 in Sully County South Dakota.

Contract 2018-1 Schedule 2 bidders shall provide contract 2018-1 Schedule 1 Bidders with Prefabricated Master Meter manufacturer’s slab and anchor requirements upon Sch. 1 bidders request.

Each BID must be accompanied by a separate envelope containing a BIDDER’s Bond equal to ten percent or Certified Check or Cashier’s Check in a sum equal to five percent of the full amount of the BID, executed by the BIDDER as Principal and by a SURETY, conditioned that if the Principal’s BID is accepted and the CONTRACT awarded to the Principal, the Principal, within fifteen days after notice of award, shall execute a CONTRACT in accordance with terms of the BID and a CONTRACTOR’s BOND as required by law and the regulations and determinations of the Mid-Dakota RWS, Inc.

Owner reserves the right to reject any and all Bids. Award, if made, shall be to the lowest responsible Bidder whose Bid is responsive to the invitation and is most advantageous to the Owner, in its sole and exclusive discretion, price and other factors considered. The Owner may reject a Bid as nonresponsive if the prices bid are materially unbalanced between the line items or subline items. A Bid is materially unbalanced when it is based on prices significantly less than cost for some work and prices which are significantly overstated in relation to cost for other work, and if there is a reasonable doubt that the bid will result in the lowest overall cost to the Owner even though it may be the low evaluated bid, or if it is so unbalanced as to be tantamount to allowing an advance payment. The Owner also reserves the right to waive all information not involving price, time or changes in the Goods and Special Services, and to negotiate contract terms with Successful Bidder.

PLANS and SPECIFICATIONS (Contract Documents) are on file at the offices of Mid-Dakota RWS, Miller South Dakota and Bartlett & West, Inc., Bismarck, North Dakota, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota where they may be seen and examined between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 4:30 P.M., local time, Monday through Friday. Address of Engineer’s office is:

BARTLETT & WEST, INC.

3456 East Century Avenue

Bismarck, ND 58503

Telephone (701) 258-1110

Fax: (701) 258-1111

OR

BARTLETT & WEST, INC.

2600 S. Minnesota Ave. Ste 201

Sioux Falls, SD 57105

Telephone (605) 274-7415

Fax: (605) 274-7417

Digital copies of the Plans and Specifications (Contract Documents) are available through Bartlett & West, Inc. Please contact Jarrett Hillius, P.E. at (406)-200-6914 or jarrett.hillius@bartwest.com.

Optional 11” x 17” paper copies of the Drawings and Specification Books may be obtained from Bartlett & West at the above address.

Dated this 3rd day of April 2018

/s/ Connie Aymar

General Manager

Mid-Dakota Rural Water System, Inc.

Published twice at the total approximate cost of $97.42

-041218-041918