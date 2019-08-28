Mid-Dakota seeks bids for Main Transmission Expansion Contract 3-4

MID-DAKOTA RURAL WATER

SYSTEM, INC. (MDRWS)

MILLER, SD

MAIN TRANSMISSION EXPANSION

CONTRACT 3-4

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bids for the construction of the Mainline Transmission Expansion Contract 3-4 will be received, by Mid-Dakota RWS, Inc, at 608 W 14th St Miller, SD 57362-0318 until 2:00 P.M local time on 24th day of September 2019 at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read.

The Project consists of constructing 19.8 miles of new pipeline connecting and parallel to Mid-Dakota’s existing potable water Main Transmission Pipeline in between the Highmore Tank and the Wolsey Booster Pump Station. The project consists of 3 PVC pipeline segments of 24-inch diameter 200 psi to 235 psi pressure class and appurtenances as required by the Project Drawings, Specifications, and Contract Documents. Each of the pipeline segments is contained in a separate Bid Schedule. Bid Schedule 1 consists of approximately 7.7 miles of parallel pipe connecting east of Highmore and connecting back into the existing mainline west of Ree Heights. Bid Schedule 2 consists of approximately 5.9 miles of parallel pipe connecting east of Ree Heights and connecting back into the existing mainline west of Miller. Bid Schedule 3 consists of approximately 6.2 miles of parallel pipe connecting east of Miller and connecting back into the existing mainline east of St. Lawrence. The project is located in Hyde and Hand Counties of South Dakota.

Bids will be received for a single prime Contract. Bids shall be on a lump sum and unit price basis, with additive alternate bid items as indicated in the Bid Form.

Owner reserves the right to reject any and all Bids. Award, if made, shall be to the responsible Bidder whose Bid, conforming with all the material terms and conditions of the advertisement for Bids, is lowest.

Bidding Documents are on file at the offices of Mid-Dakota Rural Water System, Inc., Miller, South Dakota and Bartlett & West, Inc., Bismarck, North Dakota. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Owner’s Office on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8:00 A.M and 4:30 P.M. local time and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Engineer’s Office as described below. Address of Engineer’s office is:

BARTLETT & WEST, INC.

3456 East Century Avenue

Bismarck, ND 58503

Telephone (701) 258-1110

Digital copies of the Contract Documents are available at www.questcdn.com . Bidding documents may be downloaded by entering the Quest project number #6101054. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952.233.1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance. Each Contractor who intends, in good faith, to Bid on the project will be provided one paper copy or allowed to download one copy of the plans and specifications, at no charge. A paper copy may be obtained from Bartlett & West at the above Bismarck, ND address. The date that the Bidding Documents are transmitted by the Issuing Office will be considered the prospective Bidder’s date of receipt of the Bidding Documents. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office.

Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

Contractor is advised that the funding and/or regulatory agency for this project (in part) is the South Dakota USDA-Rural Development. The agency requires, in accordance with Section 746 of Title VII of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2017 (Division A – Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2017) and subsequent statutes mandating domestic preference, applies an American Iron and Steel requirement to this project. All listed iron and steel products used in this project must be produced in the United States. The term “iron and steel products” means the following products made primarily of iron or steel: lined or unlined pipes and fittings, manhole covers and other municipal castings, hydrants, tanks, flanges, pipe clamps and restraints, valves, structural steel, reinforced precast concrete, and construction materials. The deminimis and minor components waiver apply to this contract.

Owner: Mid-Dakota Rural Water System, Inc.

By: Scott Gross

Title: General Manager

Date: August 20, 2019

Published twice at the total approximate cost of $90.22

-082919-090519