Mid-Dakota Water notice of vacancies

Mid-Dakota Rural Water

System, Inc.

Notice of Vacancy on the

Board of Directors

Mid-Dakota Rural Water System, Inc. hereby gives notice to its membership that the following seats upon the Board of Directors will be up for election at its 2020 Annual Meeting:

There is one expired term in Rural Director District area #2, consisting of the following: All of Hughes County except that portion of the Highmore West service area lying in Hughes County.

There is one expired term in Rural Director District area #5, consisting of the following: All of Kingsbury County; that portion of the Highmore East service area lying in Hand County; those portions of the Highmore East, Pearl Creek and Wolsey service areas lying in Beadle County.

There is one expired term for City of Huron Director.

(Note: Contact Mid-Dakota if you question whether or not you are in Districts #2 or 5)

Rural director nominations must be made by petition. Petitions must be filed with Mid-Dakota not later than 4:00 p.m. on September 15, 2020.

Nominations for City of Huron director will be made by the City of Huron. A nominating resolution from the City of Huron shall be filed with Mid-Dakota’s office not later than 4:00 p.m. on October 5, 2020.

For more information, contact the

Mid-Dakota Rural

Water System, Inc. office

at 605-853-3159 or 1-800-439-3079.

Published twice times at the total approximate cost of $33.00

-062520-070220