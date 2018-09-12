Mighty Battlers celebrate homecoming victory with 32-12 win over Trojans

Stats

Potter County 32

Parkston 12

Non-conference at Gettysburg

Parkston (0-4) 0 6 12 0 — 12

Potter County (2-2) 6 14 20 32 — 32

First quarter

PC — Cole Nafziger 2 yard run (PAT no good).

Second quarter

PAR — Nate Doering 1 yard run (PAT no good).

PC — Dawson Simon 2 yard run (2 point conversion good).

Third quarter

PC — Nafziger 38 yard run (PAT no good)

PAR — Cole Van Zee 4 yard run (PAT no good).

Fourth quarter

PC — Simon 8 yard run (PAT no good).

PC — Simon 8 yard pass from Grant Luikens (PAT no good).

OFFENSE: Parkston rushing 26-118 yards (Van Zee 11-39 yards), Parkston passing 8-18 for 49 yards (Nate Doering 7-12 for 48 yards), Parkston receiving 8-49 yards (Nate Boettcher 3-29 yards); Potter County rushing 47-272 yards (Nafziger 14-103 yards), Potter County passing 8-15 for 100 yards (Grant Luikens 8-15 for 100 yards), receiving 8-100 yards (Nafziger 3-56 yards).