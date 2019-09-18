Miller beats Battlers

It must have felt like Mona Lisa lost her smile over the weekend for the girls who wear the red and white for Potter County. After losing to the Faulkton Area Trojans in three straight sets on Thursday, they suffered the same fate on Saturday afternoon against the Rustlers from Miller. This Class A Team was indeed a powerhouse and they dominated the Battlers in this afternoon matinee: 25 to 11, 25 to 15, and 25 to 14.

The highlight for the Battlers was their favorite daughter, Jenna Robbennolt, going head-to-head against Miller’s NCAA Division One top tier recruit, Kadye Fernholz. Fernholz is indeed an extraordinary volleyball prospect for the next level because as of the start of the season, she had 1,494 kills, 93 blocks, and 71 aces. She considering offers from Kansas State, Marquette, Colorado State, Creighton, and of course, South Dakota. Not to mention she was also the 2018 Argus Leader Volleyball Player of the Year, member of the 2018 All State Tourney Team, and can deadlift 275 pounds. According to the stat sheet Fernholz was the Player of the Game, no doubt, but our Number 13 made an impression as well. Jenna had kills in all three sets – 8 for the match, and more importantly a big block against this dynamo. Rachel Goebel did more than well supporting Number 13 up front. With Fernholz recording kill after kill (19 total), it had become too much to defend all of the Miller girls because when it was all over eight Miller players earned kills.

These past two games were hard on the girls but hopefully with the next three matches being home games – Highmore/Harrold on Sept. 17 at Gettysburg and McLaughlin on Sept. 19 as well as Ipswich on Sept. 24, both at Hoven, the girls can put the train back on the track and still achieve their goals for the season. Most assuredly, they will not face another player with Fernholz’s abilities and skill set for the rest of the season. Maybe taking in the inspiring words one of the last surviving members of the Beatles, one of the greatest rock and roll bands of all time, Ringo, not Paul, the girls can indeed rekindle the fire inside. For Ringo wrote, “You know it don’t come easy . . . Forget about the past and all your sorrows, The future won’t last, It will soon be over tomorrow . . . Open up your heart, Let’s come together, Use a little love, And we will make it work out better.”

In the JV Match, the Battlers fell in two sets to the Rustlers as well, 25 to 23 and 25 to 17. A lot of the girls shined throughout both sets and all eleven players recorded digs defensively. They did indeed play well but the Miller girls were fortunate enough to best them in both sets. The play that was the best of the afternoon happened when Makenna Miller was playing up front on the left side. The score was 8 to 4. A Miller player slammed the ball hard to Makenna’s left and before it ricocheted off the floor, she dove to bump the ball into the air and back into play. This allowed one of her teammates to set the ball back up in the air and when it looked like no one was going to get to the ball, Makenna got off the floor, repositioned herself, and spiked the ball for a point back on the other side of the net. Makenna got both a dig and a kill on the same play, and it was indeed an outstanding moment to witness.

In the C Game, the Battlers also fell in two sets to Miller: 25 to 21 and 25 to 18. These young ladies fought hard and offensively Megan Hermann and Rylee Kaup recorded Aces, and Megan Hermann, Taelor Zweber, Rylee Kaup, Csenge Armai, and Ospery Vetter tallied Kills. Defensively, Ashlee Kaup Megan Hermann, Tyler Simon Taelor Zweber, Rylee Kaup, and Jaela Vetter earned Digs.

Stats

Varsity Game Stats – Serving: 37 of 41 / 4 Aces: Leaders: Makaivry Schatz – 4 Aces; Attacks: 71 of 81 / 13 Kills: Leaders: Jenna Robbennolt – 8 Kills, Makaivry Schatz – 3 Kills, Aaliyah Canchola – 2 Kills; Setting: 63 of 63 / 9 Assists: Leaders: Cassidy Goebel – 5, Kirstie Lake – 3 Assists; Blocks: 2: Leaders: Rachel Goebel – 1, Jenna Robbennolt – 1; Digs: 26: Leaders: Makaivry Schatz – 7, KiTu LeBeau – 5 Digs, Cassidy Goebel – 4 Digs.

Warren LeBeau

POTTER COUNTY NEWS SPORTS