Miller tractor pull

Potter county tractor pullers who are part of the BCOTTPA were in Miller on Aug. 15, coming home with the following results. There were 59 total pulls, and the next pulls will be in Brentford on Aug. 30 and Sept. 5 in Mellette, which is Andover’s pull.

PullerMakeModelDistPos.

2700lb Antique Class

Rose Schatz 1953 Ford Golden Jubilee 89.71 1

3200lb Antique Class

Rose Schatz 1953 Ford Golden Jubilee 99.63 3

4500lb Antique

Leonard Schatz 1952 MH 44 181.36 4

Rudy Jacobs 1957 OL 770 163.85 8

5500lb Antique Class

Rudy Jacobs 1959 OL 880 185.87 1

Bob Potts 1959 IHC 460 182.56 2

Leonard Schatz 1952 MH 44 173.45 3

6500lb Antique Class

Rudy Jacobs 1959 Oliver 880 206.59 1

Bob Potts 1952 IHC 460 169.36 5

7500lb Antique Class

Leonard Schatz 1959 IHC 560 277.82 1

Bob Potts 1959 IHC 560 237.54 6

Ron Dahlquist 1950 MM UB 228.62 7

8500lb Antique Class

Bob Potts 1959 IHC 560 188.82 1

Leonard Schatz 1959 IHC 560 187.36 3

Ron Dahlquist 1956 MM UB 186.75 4

Rudy Jacobs 1959 Case 900 169.98 6

10,000lb Antique Class

Rudy Jacobs 1959 Case 900 188.34 2

Ron Dahquist 1960 MM GVI 187.36 3

Total: 59 pulls, next pulls 8/30/20 in Brentford; 9/5/20 in Mellette(Andover’s pull)