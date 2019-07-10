Milling and asphalt overlay on Highway 20 west of Hoven

The South Dakota Department of Transportation reports that a milling and asphalt overlay project on Highway 20 will begin Thursday, July 11 west of Hoven.

At times, the roadway will be reduced to one lane, and controlled by flaggers and pilot car during daylight hours. Motorist should expect delays of 15 minutes.

Loose gravel will be present after each day’s milling operation and fresh oil when paving begins. There will be heavy truck traffic on Highway 20 and Highway 47 north of Hoven for the work. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route if possible.

This phase of construction is expected to take three weeks.

The prime contractor on this $3 million project is Border States Paving, Inc. of Fargo, North Dakota.

The completion date for this project is Nov. 15.

For complete road construction information, visit www.safetravelusa.com/sd or dial 511.

-SD DOT press release