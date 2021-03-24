Mining operation to continue

Notice of Intent to Continue Operation

March 17, 2021

Notice is hereby given that the SAND/GRAVEL mining operation being conducted by:

MORRIS INC, PO BOX 1162, PIERRE, SD 57501-1162 will continue its mining operation located at S1/2 Section 34 & S1/2 Section 35; T117N – R74W, Potter County, SD.

The general location of the mining operation from Gettysburg is 8 miles south on Hwy 83 and 17 miles east on 172nd Street.

The operation originally advertised to be completed by 12/31/2020, will be extended to: 12/31/2030

Proposed future use of the affected land will remain as originally advertised.

For additional information contact Morris, Inc., or the South Dakota Department of Environment of Natural Resources, Minerals and Mining Program, 523 E. Capitol Ave, Pierre, South Dakota 57501-3182, phone 605-773-4201.

