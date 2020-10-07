Minor child name change hearing

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA
: ss.
COUNTY OF POTTER
IN CIRCUIT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
53CIV20-000016
NOTICE OF HEARING
BY PUBLICATION FOR NAME
CHANGE OF A MINOR CHILD
In the Matter of the Petition Regarding Elijah Luke Hansen, a Minor Child.
For a Change of Name to Elijah Luke Potts.
NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN that a Verified Petition for Name Change of a Minor child has been filed by Mariah Lynn Potts, the object and prayer of which is to change the minor child’s name from Elijah Luke Hansen to Elijah Luke Potts. On Monday, the 26th day of October, 2020, at the hour of 11:00 a.m. said Verified Petition will be heard by this Court before the Honorable Christina Klinger Presiding, at the courtroom in the courthouse in the City of Gettysburg, Potter County, South Dakota, or as soon thereafter as is convenient for the Court. Any interested party may come and appear at that time and place and show reasons, if any, why said name should not be changed as requested.
Filed and signed on September 29, 2020.
BY THE COURT
/s/ Christie Klinger
Judge
Sixth Judicial Circuit
ATTEST
Julie Kilian
Clerk/Deputy
Published four times at the total approximate cost of $60.44.
-100120-102220
