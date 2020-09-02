Minor name change action filed in local county court

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA

: ss.

COUNTY OF POTTER

IN CIRCUIT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

53CIV20-000016

NOTICE UPON ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION TO OUT-OF-STATE, NON-PARTY PARENT OF VERIFIED PETITION FOR NAME CHANGE OF MINOR CHILD

In the Matter of the Petition Regarding Elijah Luke Hansen, a Minor Child.

For a Change of Name to Elijah Luke Potts.

The State of South Dakota Sends Greetings To:

Andrew Luke Hansen, Interested Party

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been commenced in the Circuit Court of Potter County, State of South Dakota, the object and general nature of which is to change the above-named minor child’s surname from Elijah Luke Hansen to Elijah Luke Potts. The name of the Petitioner is Mariah Lynn Potts. The attorney for the Petitioner is Craig E. Smith, Attorney at Law, PO Box 205, Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442. The Verified Petition is filed with the Potter County Clerk of Courts and may be accessed upon request.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that, unless you file an answer or other pleading or shall otherwise appear and defend against the Verified Petition within thirty (30) days after the date of last publication of this Notice, the prayer requested in the Verified Petition may be granted without further notice.

BY THE COURT

Christie Klinger

Judge

Sixth Judicial Circuit

Attest:

Julie Kilian

Clerk/Deputy

-090320-092420