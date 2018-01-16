Mogard named Gettysburg’s Chief of Police

Thirteen years of law enforcement experience and an appreciation for small town life comes to town with the recent hiring of Gettysburg Chief of Police Dave Mogard.

Having been raised on a farm east of Milbank, SD, Chief Mogard graduated from his hometown high school in 1992 and went on to train at the SD Law Enforcement Training Center where he graduated in 2009. Throughout the years he has worked with SD Game, Fish and Park, the Milbank Police Department, and as an instructor at the state’s Law Enforcement Training Center at Pierre. He started his law enforcement career as a reserve officer in 2005, but prior to that worked with both the Milbank Fire and Rescue and the Grant Roberts Ambulance Service. He currently is a certified firefighter instructor, basic F.E.M.A. (emergency management) instructor, and E.V.O.C. (Emergency Vehicle Operator Certification) instructor.

Chief Mogard was drawn to law enforcement at a young age. “Growing up we lived close to the deputy sheriff who custom chopped silage for my dad,” he said. “He always told stories at lunch. That was what first got me interested.”

The people were a big part of what drew him to the position in Gettysburg. “In November I was contacted by another law enforcement instructor who told me about an opening. In December my wife and I drove to Gettysburg for my interview,” he said. “The people we met made us feel at home.”

Chief Mogard said that the best thing about his job is meeting and helping people, and laughed that the biggest challenge he has faced so far in Gettysburg is finding a place to live. “Other than that, everyone has been very friendly and helpful,” he said. As soon as living arrangements are made, he will be joined by his wife, Maria, and daughter, Leah, who is a freshman in high school. The couple’s two older daughters are Danielle, who is married to Jason Mielitz. They are the parents of Mya and Gunner, with a baby boy due on Valentine’s Day. Attending school at North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS) in Fargo is daughter Jessica, who is studying to become a paramedic. She is also making plans for her wedding to Ryker Reil in July. The littlest member of the family is their dog, Taser, a Shih Tzu/Bichon mix “Teddy Bear,” which is a breed particularly popular with people who have allergies.

When spare time is found, much like many who live in the area, Chief Mogard can be found fishing, hunting, camping, and spending time with his family. He also enjoys his time teaching at the Law Enforcement Training Center.

He brings with him a wealth of accolades for professional development, law enforcement training certifications, and honors for service to law enforcement, which will go a long way in providing a safe and sound environment for the community and its citizens. “My goals are to work with the sheriff’s office in making Gettysburg a safer place to live,” he said, adding that in June of this year he will be going to Pierre to become a D.A.R.E. instructor in an effort to bring the drug awareness and resistance program back into the elementary school.

Mainly, Chief Mogard is looking forward to making the community his new home. “My family is very excited to move to Gettysburg,” he said.

If you need assistance from the Gettysburg Police Department, the office is located on Blaine Avenue next to the Little Angels Park behind the hospital, and the non-emergency direct line is 765-9600. Of course, in case of emergency, dial 911.

-Molly McRoberts