Monday is Labor Day holiday

Monday marks the first holiday of the fall, with most retail business and offices, along with schools, closed for Labor Day on Sept. 4.

The PCNews will be closed for the holiday, and news and advertising copy is asked to be emailed to the office by noon on Saturday. The paper will be put to bed on Tuesday with normal delivery for the week.

The Potter County Commissioners will hold their September meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 8 a.m. in their chambers on the third floor of the courthouse with discussion on the ambulance service on the agenda for noon. The Gettysburg City Council meeting normally set for the first Monday of the month will be held the following Monday on Sept. 11.

Gettysburg school is getting ready for homecoming week to start Monday, Sept. 11 with coronation that evening at 7:30 p.m., On Tuesday, Sept. 12 the volleyball homecoming game will be played at GHS against Highmore/Harrold at 6:30 p.m. The football team will host Kimball/White Lake on Sept. 15 for the homecoming game with a 7 p.m. kickoff.

This week, the football team will play in Faulkton Friday night, with the volleyball team in Hoven on Thursday against Mobridge/Pollock for the Hoven homecoming game at 6:30. The Potter County cross-country team is on the road to Redfield on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. -MMcR