Moonlight cancer golf tourney set for Friday, July 26

Keep Hope Local, Inc. will receive funds from the cancer golf tournament held Friday, July 26.

That’s the night set for the 13th annual Moonlight Golf Tournament at the Gettysburg Country Club.

The evening starts with a social hour and silent auction at 5 p.m. followed by a brat feed at 6 p.m.

The evening includes raffles and a “decorate your cart and yourself” contest, along with lots more fun throughout the night.

Although everyone is invited to take part in the fun to help fight the disease, the golfing is being capped at 36 teams.

All proceeds from the event will be used locally to help people from the area who are fighting cancer.

-MMcR