Moonlight cancer golf tourney set for Friday, July 27

Keep Hope Local, Inc. is the nonprofit organization that assists people throughout the community and neighboring area who are fighting cancer. The organization will receive funds from the big cancer golf tournament held Friday, July 27.

That’s the night set for the 12th annual Moonlight Golf Tournament at the Gettysburg Country Club.

The event is organized in honor of Dick “Papa” Shutter who died from cancer on Aug. 14, 2006. His daughter, Stacy Larson, and his wife, Sandi Shutter, worked to organize the cancer tournament in his honor.

The evening starts with a social hour and silent auction at 5 p.m. followed by a brat feed at 6 p.m.

The evening includes raffles, door prizes, and a “decorate your cart and yourself” contest, along with lots more fun throughout the night.

Everyone is invited to take part in a fun night planned to help fight a terrible disease. Golfing starts at 9 p.m. with registration taking place until 8:30 p.m. Bring your own team for the four person scramble. There is a fee to participate in the tourney.

All proceeds from the event will be used locally to help people from the area who are fighting cancer.

-Molly McRoberts