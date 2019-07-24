Moonlight Golf Cancer Tournament Friday night

The 13th Moonlight Golf Tournament supporting those affected by cancer will take place on Friday, July 26 at the Gettysburg Country Club.

The funds raised by the tournament will again be donated to Keep Hope Local, Inc., a non-profit that uses the money to support those in the surrounding areas in their battles with cancer. The event will feature a social hour and silent auction starting at 5 p.m. and a brat feed at 6 p.m, in addition raffles and golfing fun.

Stacy Larson, who is one of the main organizers of the event, wants everyone to join in to help fight a terrible disease through the fun event. She said that everyone is welcome to take part in the brat feed, silent auction, and raffles, and stressed that every bit helps. “We have several families who need our help,” she said, adding, “This cancer thing sucks!” She can say that with authority, having lost her father, Dick Shutter, to the disease on Aug. 14, 2006. The annual event began as a way to honor him and help others.

The evening includes raffles and a “decorate your cart and yourself” contest, along with lots more fun throughout the night. They will also be lighting luminaries, weather permitting, in honor and in memory of those who fought the disease.

Although everyone is invited to take part in the evening’s events to help Keep Hope Local, the golfing is being capped at 36 teams.

There is a fee to play, and all proceeds from the event will be used locally to help people from the area who are fighting cancer.

To register a team for the four person scramble, call the Gettysburg Country Club at 765-2656 or text Stacy at 605-769-1492, or just come out to join the fun for a good cause on Friday night.

-Molly McRoberts