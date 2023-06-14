More charges pending in Saturday arrest

Two Gettysburg residents were arrested and face drug charges stemming from an incident at a local motel on Saturday, June 10.

The Gettysburg Police Department and Gettysburg Ambulance were dispatched to KJ’s Inn and Suites. Selwyn Jones, a 57-year-old male, was treated and release by medical personnel. Jones was then taken into custody by the Gettysburg Police Department. A search warrant was obtained and executed, which led to Jones being arrested for possession of a controlled substance, ingesting controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.

Also arrested was 32-year-old Tarin James of Gettysburg, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance, ingesting controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

The incident is still under investigation with more charges pending.

Also assisting the Gettysburg Police Department were the Corson County Sheriff’s Office, Potter County Sheriff’s Office, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Sully County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

On Monday morning, Jones, who was being held in Hughes County, appeared telephonically in Potter County court for an initial bond hearing. States Attorney Lillian Storer offered conditions to the court for Jones to be released on a Personal Recognizance (PR) bond. He was not deemed a flight risk or a danger to the community, and specific conditions regarding regular UA tests to be made multiple times each week along with other conditions were agreed upon. Jones did tell the court that he is George Floyd’s uncle and as a result has scheduled events he has committed to attend. He was advised by Judge Christina Klinger to make the court aware of his travel needs and schedule, and travel must be preapproved by the court.

A bond hearing was held following that for James, who was also released on a PR bond due to no criminal history with drugs, along with specific conditions of the court.

The two are scheduled to appear in Potter County Court in July. -MMcR