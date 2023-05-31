More good news

The good news is that the pool is getting set to open for the summer!

I’ll admit that even though I am not a pool user, I was worried that it might not happen this summer. An even bigger worry is that once something goes away for a while, it makes it easier to go away for longer periods of time, which brings the distinct possibility that it might go away for good.

We don’t like to have that happen anywhere, but especially when it might change the dynamic of the summer fun in our little ‘Burg, so the good news about the pool, especially with guests coming to town for the celebration at the end of the month, was fun to hear. For those who may be on the other end of the spectrum and not excited to suit up for swimming, the good news is that the pickleball lines have been painted at the tennis court. So far there is only one, and I’ve been told the second court will be lined after the pool is painted. The court is now set up to play either tennis or pickleball, with the pickleball lines painted in — of course — pickle color, which translates to a shade of green.

It looks like another fun time in our city is in the works for the summer! molly

@pottercountynews.com

605-769-1180