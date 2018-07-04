More wind than rain in Friday night weather

While many Potter County residents spent some of Friday night in the dark, the lightning and wind didn’t do much damage to Gettysburg and yielded only what appeared to be a few drops of rain.

The electricity went off in Gettysburg around 9:30 p.m. on June 29, but was back on by 10:45. The wind howled and there was an impressive lightning show, but no reports of major damage.

Further south and west was a different story.

Earlier in the week, a hail storm swept through the area south of Gettysburg causing some serious damage to crops and buildings. What crops may have been left standing in those areas were taken out by hail on Friday night.

Campers at the state park at Whitlock Bay took cover in the park’s comfort station when the sirens blew.

No injuries were reported as a result of the storms, and the weather skipped Hoven, where they were celebrating the all-school reunion.

-MMcR