Motorcycles encouraged to detour after passing through Gettysburg on trips West

Summer brings out the bikes, and motorcycle riders will soon be heading west as they make the annual trip to the Sturgis Rally next month. The US Hwy 212 that runs through Gettysburg is a popular route for travelers, but the Covid-19 pandemic may change the route some.

With a coronavirus checkpoint located on the highway across the Forest City Bridge as a safety measure implemented on the reservation by the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, travelers are encouraged to take an alternate route after passing through Gettysburg.

According to the SD Department of Tourism, visitors are encouraged to take Hwy 83 or 1804 to Pierre, then Highway 14 to the Philip turn off and down to I-90 to get to the Black Hills.

As of last week, the CRST Command Center was still not planning to open the reservation for motorcycles to travel through on the way to the rally.

Visitors who are traveling are encouraged to check online at www.safetravelusa.com/sd or to call 5-1-1 for updates on road closures or construction in the state.