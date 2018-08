Friday afternoon at 3:10 the Gettysburg EMTs were called to the first accident in Potter County during the Sturgis Rally season. A motorcycle accident occurred at the intersection of US 212 and Hwy 1804 near Bob’s Resort where a man was reported laying in the ditch.

According to Potter County Sheriff Curt Hamburger, David Mohn, 57, of Minneapolis, MN was the driver of the motorcycle. He was treated and released from the hospital, and no further details were available at press time.