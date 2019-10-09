Moving along

Demolition crews made quick work of the clinic building, which was removed on Monday as work continues on the new Avera Missouri River Health Center in Gettysburg. Last week a south wing of the old hospital was removed, and the clinic was moved into another wing of the hospital building while construction takes place. It seemed like changes were happening quickly once it got started, and crews took advantage of nice weather early this week with forecasts of snow in the near future adding some uncertainty to outdoor projects.