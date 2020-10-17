Muriel Lowe Resick

April 22, 1926 - Oct. 5, 2020

Muriel Nadine Resick died Oct. 5, 2020 in Watertown, SD.

Funeral services were held Oct. 9 at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer with burial at Our Redeemer Cemetery rural Bryant, SD.

She was born Muriel Nadine Lowe on a ranch near Gettysburg, S.D to Wilbert and Bernice (Davidson) Lowe on April 22, 1926.

She started school in Sully County, then moved closer to Gettysburg where she attended school until the 5th grade. The family moved near Bryant where she graduated from high school in 1944 and attended Eastern State Teachers College in Madison. She graduated from Huron College with a BA degree. Muriel taught in rural South Dakota schools.

In 1945, Muriel married Elwood Resick of Vienna.

She is survived by her daughters Gwen Resick (Mick) Rennich Louisville, Colorado, Tamara Resick (Allen) Stoltenburg, Watertown, and Barbara (Al) Rohrbach, Pierre, her grandchildren Haley Stoltenburg, Chad and Blake Rennich and Hudson Rohrbach; sisters Virginia Cluts, Frankfort, SD and Marilyn Anderson, Aiken, SC.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, sisters Vivian Juntunen and Laurel Ryan, brother Mervin Lowe.

Arrangements are in care of Crawford-Osthus Funeral Chapel.