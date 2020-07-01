Music lessons may be offered in Gettysburg

Gettysburg native Kerry Freidel has been instructing music classes using the Musicolor Method for several years, and is hoping to bring the program back home.

He, along with Stephen Rockwell, a musical prodigy who teaches all instruments, are checking to see if there is enough interest to bring the program to town.

Freidel, who is the owner of Pierre Music, said the music is taught in way that is super fun, instant, and accessible to allow students to play, perform, read music in an innovative way that shows a more natural order for learning from the first lesson. Children as young as four-years-old have participated in the program.

Contact Freidel by Monday, July 6 to learn more and determine if there is enough interest to bring the music lessons to Gettysburg.