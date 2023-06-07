Jan. 13, 1959 - June 1, 2023

Nadine J. Glaesman, 64, of Gettysburg, died Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Avera St. Luke’s Hospital, Aberdeen.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 7, at the United Methodist Church, Gettysburg, with Pastor Jeff Adel presiding. Burial will follow in the Gettysburg Cemetery.

Nadine Joann Jaragoske was born January 13, 1959, to Robert “Buster” and Ethel (Jager) Jaragoske, in Pierre, SD. Nadine was the third of five children in this union. She and her four siblings, Richard, Larry, Kristi, and Lori were raised in Gettysburg, where Nadine graduated high school in 1977, and later in life met her husband, Steve, of 30 years. Steve and Nadine Glaesman were joined in marriage on April 3, 1993. To this union one child was born, Zachary Steven Glaesman, who was the light of their life. This marriage additionally blessed Nadine with two stepdaughters Amy and April, whom she loved as her own.

At a young age, Nadine worked numerous jobs in the Gettysburg area including Gas N’ Goodies when it first opened along with the Firehouse Bar and Lounge, for Don and Kay Archer, where she met Steve. She worked 25 years for the U.S Postal Service, many years as a carrier and then as a clerk before retiring in 2021. In 2022 they followed their dream of going south for the winter when they ventured to Canyon Lake, Texas in their RV for warmer weather. The death of her husband on January 30, 2023, brought an early return home back to South Dakota for Nadine, where she spent her final months surrounded by friends and family. Ironically, she got the last word in to her oldest brother Rich, by passing on his birthday. She will be laid to rest on the 15th anniversary of Zach’s death.

Nadine was happiest with family by her side. She was so proud of her children, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and all their accomplishments. She loved to listen to any story that they had to share and was always up for a good laugh. Nadine’s mornings started with a couple of hours dedicated to playing games on her computer. Her dining room table always had a jigsaw puzzle in progress, which she made and framed for each of her siblings, nieces, and nephews. The family finished the puzzle she was currently working on for her. It said it all…“FAMILY”. In the winter months Sundays were spent watching football and showing her loyalty to the Vikings, regardless of them having a winning or losing season. She had recently decided to teach herself to crochet again, which was a work in progress. She didn’t like clutter, but she did have a collection of Precious Moments that she loved. In Nadine’s free time, you could often find her at West Whitlock camping with her siblings, fishing with Steve, or gathering around Lori’s dining room table playing board games and cards. Most weekdays at 4 o’clock was coffee time when numerous games of Skip-Bo or dice were played with Cindy Frost, Kelly Luken, and Lillian Quick. Nadine was a devoted wife, a loving mother, a caring sister, and in general a good soul. She will be missed by many.

Nadine is survived by her four siblings: Richard (Cathy) Jaragoske of Sioux Falls, Larry (Tammie) Jaragoske of Aberdeen, Kristi (Mark Frost) Jaragoske of Sioux Falls, and Lori (Craig) Hunnel of Gettysburg; step-daughters: Amy (Dallas) Almond of Huron and April (Jayson) Drake of Sioux Falls; grandchildren: Chad (Amanda) Phillips, Whitney (Nick) Reimer, Macey (Cody) Bich, Ayden Almond, Matt (Amanda Edlund) Drake, and Dawson and Hudson Drake; great grandchildren: Everly Phillips, Bentley, Finley, Ford, Eleanor (Lenny) Reimer, and Elliot and Barron Bich; along with many nieces and nephews.

Nadine was preceded in death by her son, Zach; husband, Steve; parents: Robert “Buster” and Ethel Jaragoske; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Alvin and Inez Glaesman; nephew, Justin Hunnel; maternal and paternal grandparents; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins, who were there to welcome her home.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Nadine’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)